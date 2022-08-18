Tata Motors bags 921 electric-bus orders from BMTC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tata Motors on Thursday announced that the company has won an order of 921 electric buses from Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). The company will supply, operate and maintain 12-metre electric buses for 12 years, as per the contract.

G Sathyavathi, Managing Director, BMTC said, “We are delighted to confirm the order of 921 electric buses to Tata Motors. This order is paramount for Bengaluru’s growing need for clean, sustainable urban mass mobility."

"BMTC is happy to induct modern electric buses that will attract maximum ridership for eco-friendly public transport," Sathyavathi added.

Mahua Acharya, MD & CEO Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) said, “BMTC has placed its order for electric buses under the Grand Challenge of CESL. This is yet another significant milestone in the electric bus journey we are on."

Tata Motors has already received orders for 1,500 electric buses from Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and 1,180 electric buses from West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC), respectively in the last month.

Tata Motors’ research and development facilities have steadily worked to engineer innovative mobility solutions powered by alternate fuel technology, including battery-electric, hybrid, CNG, LNG and Hydrogen Fuel Cell technology.

Till date, Tata Motors has supplied more than 715 electric buses across the country, which have cumulatively clocked more than 40 million kilometres.

Rohit Srivastava, Vice President, Product Line – Buses and Tata Motors said that they are confident that these environment-friendly electric buses will be beneficial for the residents of Bengaluru.

