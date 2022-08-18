Home Business

Tata Motors bags 921 electric-bus orders from BMTC

The company will supply, operate and maintain 12-metre electric buses for 12 years, as per the contract.

Published: 18th August 2022 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

Tata Motors

Tata Motors(Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tata Motors on Thursday announced that the company has won an order of 921 electric buses from Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). The company will supply, operate and maintain 12-metre electric buses for 12 years, as per the contract.

G Sathyavathi, Managing Director, BMTC said, “We are delighted to confirm the order of 921 electric buses to Tata Motors. This order is paramount for Bengaluru’s growing need for clean, sustainable urban mass mobility."

"BMTC is happy to induct modern electric buses that will attract maximum ridership for eco-friendly public transport," Sathyavathi added.

Mahua Acharya, MD & CEO Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) said, “BMTC has placed its order for electric buses under the Grand Challenge of CESL. This is yet another significant milestone in the electric bus journey we are on."

Tata Motors has already received orders for 1,500 electric buses from Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and 1,180 electric buses from West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC), respectively in the last month.

Tata Motors’ research and development facilities have steadily worked to engineer innovative mobility solutions powered by alternate fuel technology, including battery-electric, hybrid, CNG, LNG and Hydrogen Fuel Cell technology.

Till date, Tata Motors has supplied more than 715 electric buses across the country, which have cumulatively clocked more than 40 million kilometres.

Rohit Srivastava, Vice President, Product Line – Buses and Tata Motors said that they are confident that these environment-friendly electric buses will be beneficial for the residents of Bengaluru.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tata Motors BMTC E-bus Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp