Home Business

Congress slams Centre over privatisation of banks, cites RBI report

A research paper published in the RBI Bulletin's August issue said, "A big bang approach of privatisation of banks may do more harm than good."

Published: 19th August 2022 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday hit out at the Modi government over its policy of privatising banks and said the Reserve Bank of India's latest report has warned against the further reduction of public sector banks.

Congress General Secretary, Communications, Jairam Ramesh accused the government of working arbitrarily and said it ignored the apex bank's warning even during demonetisation. He wondered if the Centre wanted to reduce public sector banks to only one.

"RBI warning! The number of public sector banks has already come down from 27 to 12. The government's plan is to reduce further, perhaps to merely one. RBI says doing so is an invitation to disaster. But the Modi government always works arbitrarily. It did not listen to the RBI even on demonetisation," Ramesh said on Twitter.

A research paper published in the RBI Bulletin's August issue said, "A big bang approach of privatisation of banks may do more harm than good."

The government has already announced its intention to privatise two banks.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan accounts for highest share in cost of projects sanctioned by banks in FY22: RBI article

Such a gradual approach would ensure that large-scale privatisation does not create a void in fulfilling important social objectives of financial inclusion and monetary transmission," it said.

Thus, the researchers are of the view that instead of a big bang approach, a gradual approach as announced by the government would result in better outcomes, it added.

In 2020, the government merged 10 nationalised banks into four large lenders, thereby bringing down the number of public sector banks to 12.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress RBI report privatising banks Jairam Ramesh
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp