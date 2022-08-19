Home Business

Markets open higher; turn choppy later amid mixed global trends 

The BSE benchmark index had ended 37.87 points or 0.06 per cent higher at 60,298 on Thursday. The Nifty gained 12.25 points or 0.07 per cent to settle at 17,956.50.

Published: 19th August 2022 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmarks started the trade on a positive note on Friday, with the Sensex climbing over 113 points in early trade, amid mixed trends from global equities.

The 30-share BSE index advanced 113.2 points to 60,411.20 in early deals. The broader NSE Nifty climbed 35.7 points to 17,992.20.

Later, both the benchmark indices turned volatile, with the Sensex and the Nifty swinging between gains and losses.

From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Titan, Sun Pharma and UltraTech Cement were among the major gainers in early trade.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, ICICI Bank, NTPC and State Bank of India were among the biggest laggards.

In Asia, markets in Seoul and Shanghai were trading lower, while Tokyo and Hong Kong quoted in the green in mid-session deals. Markets on Wall Street had ended higher on Thursday.

The BSE benchmark index had ended 37.87 points or 0.06 per cent higher at 60,298 on Thursday. The Nifty gained 12.25 points or 0.07 per cent to settle at 17,956.50.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.38 per cent lower at USD 96.21 per barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares after many days as they sold shares worth Rs 1,706 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

"The market momentum which pushed the Nifty up by 18 per cent from the June lows is likely to face some headwinds from now on. The sudden sharp spike in the dollar index will impact capital flows to emerging markets like India. The consistent FII buying seen in August is likely to lose steam impacting sentiments," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex Markets Equity BSE NSE Nifty V K Vijayakumar
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp