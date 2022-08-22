Home Business

British luxury supercar maker McLaren to arrive in India 

The supercar manufacturer said it will offer the breadth of its model range to Indian customers, including the Everyday McLaren GT and the marque's first ever high-performance hybrid Artura.

Published: 22nd August 2022 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

McLaren Automotive. (Photo | AFP)

McLaren Automotive. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  British luxury supercar maker McLaren Automotive, on Monday, announced its foray into the Indian market. The carmaker stated that it will open its first retail outlet McLaren Mumbai in October this year.

“We welcome Lalit Choudary of McLaren Mumbai to the expanding retailer network here in the Asia Pacific region. India remains an important market where our fans and select clientele can enjoy the best of McLaren in Mumbai.

Looking ahead, we will shortly welcome the Artura to India, the all-new high-performance hybrid supercar,” said Paul Harris, managing director, APAC and China, McLaren Automotive.

McLaren, which competes against Lamborghini and Ferrari, will offer cars like the ‘McLaren GT’ and its recently launched high-performance hybrid car ‘Artura’ to Indian customers. Its core supercar range also includes the 720S coming in Coupe and Spider variants along with the 765LT Coupe and Spider as the latest addition to the LT product family.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
British Luxury Carmaker McLaren Automotive Asia Pacific Paul Harris
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp