British luxury supercar maker McLaren to arrive in India 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: British luxury supercar maker McLaren Automotive, on Monday, announced its foray into the Indian market. The carmaker stated that it will open its first retail outlet McLaren Mumbai in October this year.

“We welcome Lalit Choudary of McLaren Mumbai to the expanding retailer network here in the Asia Pacific region. India remains an important market where our fans and select clientele can enjoy the best of McLaren in Mumbai.

Looking ahead, we will shortly welcome the Artura to India, the all-new high-performance hybrid supercar,” said Paul Harris, managing director, APAC and China, McLaren Automotive.

McLaren, which competes against Lamborghini and Ferrari, will offer cars like the ‘McLaren GT’ and its recently launched high-performance hybrid car ‘Artura’ to Indian customers. Its core supercar range also includes the 720S coming in Coupe and Spider variants along with the 765LT Coupe and Spider as the latest addition to the LT product family.

