Home Business

Markets fall in early trade; Sensex declines nearly 420 points

From the Sensex pack, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Steel, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, HCL Technologies and IndusInd Bank were the major laggards.

Published: 22nd August 2022 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex, stocks, market, stock market

Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmarks fell in early trade on Monday with the Sensex declining nearly 420 points amid mixed global market trends.

The 30-share BSE benchmark, which had started the trade on a weak note, further fell 419.69 points to 59,226.46. The broader NSE Nifty declined 140.6 points to 17,617.85.

From the Sensex pack, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Steel, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, HCL Technologies and IndusInd Bank were the major laggards.

On the other hand, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries, Power Grid and ITC were trading higher.

In Asia, markets in Seoul and Tokyo were trading lower, while Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted in the green in mid-session deals.

The Wall Street had ended lower on Friday. The BSE benchmark had ended 651.85 points or 1.08 per cent lower at 59,646.15 on Friday. The Nifty fell 198.05 points or 1.10 per cent to settle at 17,758.45.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.01 per cent lower at USD 95.74 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 1,110.90 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

"A weak opening for domestic equity market indices is on the cards on Monday, after the US markets continued their descent on Friday while other Asian peers too are displaying a sluggish to negative trend in today's early trade," Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd had said in his pre-market opening comment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stocks Sensex Shares
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp