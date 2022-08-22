Revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj gets additional charge of Ministry of Corporate Affairs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj has been given the additional charge of secretary at the Ministry of Corporate Affairs with immediate effect, as per the order issued by the appointments committee of the cabinet (ACC) on Monday.

This development comes a few days after the appointment of Rajesh Verma as secretary at Rashtrapati Bhavan to President Droupadi Murmu Earlier this year too, Bajaj was given the additional charge of economic affairs secretary till August 12.

“The competent authority has approved assignment of additional charge of the post of secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs to Tarun Bajaj, lAS (HY:1988), Secretary, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance with immediate effect and till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the order said.

NEW DELHI: Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj has been given the additional charge of secretary at the Ministry of Corporate Affairs with immediate effect, as per the order issued by the appointments committee of the cabinet (ACC) on Monday. This development comes a few days after the appointment of Rajesh Verma as secretary at Rashtrapati Bhavan to President Droupadi Murmu Earlier this year too, Bajaj was given the additional charge of economic affairs secretary till August 12. “The competent authority has approved assignment of additional charge of the post of secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs to Tarun Bajaj, lAS (HY:1988), Secretary, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance with immediate effect and till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the order said.