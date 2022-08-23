Home Business

Government notifies new overseas investment rules

The new rules bar a resident individual from making financial commitment in a foreign entity that has invested or invests in India.

Published: 23rd August 2022 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Investment

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  An Indian entity can make direct investment in foreign start-ups only from internal accruals whether from a domestic entity or group or associate company in the country, according to the new overseas direct investment (ODI) rules notified by the government on Monday.

It says a resident individual can directly invest in a foreign start-up, recognised under the laws of the host country, only from own funds. The new rules bar a resident individual from making financial commitment in a foreign entity that has invested or invests in India, resulting in a structure with over two layers of subsidies.

Only banking and insurance firms, NBFCs and government firms are allowed to invest in such foreign entities. The embargo on acquiring gift of foreign securities, only from relatives, has been substituted as permissible from any non-resident outside India, subject to compliance under Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010.

“The final set of rules introduces a host of changes that could impact M&A decisions of Indian residents, including corporates and start-ups,” says Sandeep Jhunjhunwala, M&A Tax Partner at Nangia Andersen LLP. The new rules -- Foreign Exchange Management (Overseas Investment) Rules, 2022 – also for the first time have a set of norms for investments in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) like Gift City in Gandhi Nagar. IFSCs are treated as a foreign jurisdiction.

Dhaval Jariwal, a Mumbai-based chartered accountant, told TNIE earlier investments in IFSC were guided by generic investment laws in foreign financial services, but the new ODI rules have a different schedule for IFSCs. As per the government, the revised regulatory framework for overseas investment provides for simplification of the existing framework.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Overseas direct investment ODI rules
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp