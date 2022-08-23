Government notifies new overseas investment rules

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An Indian entity can make direct investment in foreign start-ups only from internal accruals whether from a domestic entity or group or associate company in the country, according to the new overseas direct investment (ODI) rules notified by the government on Monday.

It says a resident individual can directly invest in a foreign start-up, recognised under the laws of the host country, only from own funds. The new rules bar a resident individual from making financial commitment in a foreign entity that has invested or invests in India, resulting in a structure with over two layers of subsidies.

Only banking and insurance firms, NBFCs and government firms are allowed to invest in such foreign entities. The embargo on acquiring gift of foreign securities, only from relatives, has been substituted as permissible from any non-resident outside India, subject to compliance under Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010.

“The final set of rules introduces a host of changes that could impact M&A decisions of Indian residents, including corporates and start-ups,” says Sandeep Jhunjhunwala, M&A Tax Partner at Nangia Andersen LLP. The new rules -- Foreign Exchange Management (Overseas Investment) Rules, 2022 – also for the first time have a set of norms for investments in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) like Gift City in Gandhi Nagar. IFSCs are treated as a foreign jurisdiction.

Dhaval Jariwal, a Mumbai-based chartered accountant, told TNIE earlier investments in IFSC were guided by generic investment laws in foreign financial services, but the new ODI rules have a different schedule for IFSCs. As per the government, the revised regulatory framework for overseas investment provides for simplification of the existing framework.

