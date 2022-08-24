Home Business

'Escalation of geopolitical tensions biggest risk to India's growth outlook': Jayanth Varma

The Reserve Bank in its latest MPC meeting in August had decided to increase the benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points to 5.40 per cent to quell inflation.

Published: 24th August 2022 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Retail inflation, shopping

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The biggest risk to India's growth outlook is an escalation of geopolitical tensions, especially if these tensions spread to the Asian region, RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Jayanth R Varma said on Wednesday.

Varma, in an interview to PTI, said that inflation and inflationary expectations appear to be moderating and high inflation will certainly not become the 'norm' in the country.

He is cautiously optimistic about the Indian economy for several reasons.

"The MPC is determined to bring inflation down close to the target rate of 4 per cent as quickly as possible without imposing intolerable costs in terms of economic growth.

"I would like to emphasize that high inflation will certainly not become the norm in India," he said.

The Reserve Bank in its latest MPC meeting in August had decided to increase the benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points to 5.40 per cent to quell inflation.

The central bank has been tasked by the government to ensure that retail inflation remains within the range of 2-6 per cent.

"Finally, inflation and inflationary expectations appear to be moderating (both in India and globally) and this would reduce one of the major headwinds for the Indian economy," Varma noted.

Retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) eased to 6.71 per cent in July but remained above RBI's tolerance level for the seventh month in a row.

The Reserve Bank had projected retail inflation to average 6.7 per cent in 2022-23.

Turning to the negative side, he observed that in the current global environment, exports might not be as buoyant as they were in the past and said while India is not an export-driven economy, an export slowdown would be a drag on growth if it is sustained.

"The biggest risk to the growth outlook is that of an escalation of geopolitical tensions especially if these tensions spread to the Asian region," he said.

Russia started its military offensive against Ukraine on February 24.

Western nations, including the US, have imposed major economic and other sanctions on Russia following the aggression.

Noting that inflation has already peaked, Varma said Inflation would be above the target for several quarters, but there is reason to believe that the worst is over, unless the world is confronted by another unforeseen global shock.

On the other hand, he said any adverse shocks to economic growth (domestic or global) could cause a steeper decline in inflation than is currently expected.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jayanth Varma RBI Inflation
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp