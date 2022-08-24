Home Business

Mamaearth parent tops PE Performers’ list

The company is the fastest growing personal care brand that crossed the Rs 100 crore turnover mark in four years.

Published: 24th August 2022 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Mamaearth products (Photo | Mamaearth official website)

Mamaearth products (Photo | Mamaearth official website)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With an average growth of 491 per cent over last year, Honasa Consumer (Mamaearth’s parent company) has topped a list of Top 10 Performing Investee Companies in Practus Hurun India PE Performers 2022 list.

Encube Ethicals, a pharmaceutical company (343 per cent growth) and Ecom Express, a technology-enabled logistics solutions provider (283 per cent growth), are ranked second and third, respectively.

Honasa Consumer with an EBITDA growth of 641 per cent is also ranked first in the list of companies that reported a year-on-year EBITDA growth. The company is the fastest growing personal care brand that crossed the Rs 100 crore turnover mark in four years.

Sequoia Capital India, led by Ravishankar GV, is the top investor on the list, followed by Norwest Venture Partners, led by Niren Shah and Tiger Global Management, led by Alex Cook.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamaearth Honasa Consumer PE Performers’ list
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp