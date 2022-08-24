Mamaearth parent tops PE Performers’ list

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With an average growth of 491 per cent over last year, Honasa Consumer (Mamaearth’s parent company) has topped a list of Top 10 Performing Investee Companies in Practus Hurun India PE Performers 2022 list.

Encube Ethicals, a pharmaceutical company (343 per cent growth) and Ecom Express, a technology-enabled logistics solutions provider (283 per cent growth), are ranked second and third, respectively.

Honasa Consumer with an EBITDA growth of 641 per cent is also ranked first in the list of companies that reported a year-on-year EBITDA growth. The company is the fastest growing personal care brand that crossed the Rs 100 crore turnover mark in four years.

Sequoia Capital India, led by Ravishankar GV, is the top investor on the list, followed by Norwest Venture Partners, led by Niren Shah and Tiger Global Management, led by Alex Cook.

