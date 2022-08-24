Home Business

NTPC to raise Rs 2,000 crore through non-convertible debentures

The proceeds will be utilised for, inter alia, funding of capital expenditure, refinancing of existing loans and other general corporate purposes, according to a regulatory filing.

NTPC . (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-owned power giant NTPC will raise Rs 2,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis on Thursday.

The company has decided to issue unsecured non-convertible debentures of Rs 2,000 crore on August 25, 2022, through private placement at a coupon of 7.44 per cent per annum with a door-to-door maturity of 10 years, it added.

The debentures are proposed to be listed on NSE.

