Telcom can offer services near border areas: DoT

NEW DELHI: The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) has allowed telecom service providers (TSPs) to provide connectivity near the international border.

The DoT has made several amendments in its Unified License Agreement, which will make it easier for the telecom operators to provide services in the border areas. “The amendment is the part and parcel of the Unified License Agreement and all other Terms & Conditions shall remain unchanged,” said DoT in its circular.

As per the earlier rules, DoT had mandated that the licensee should ensure the base stations, cell sites or radio transmitters are as far away from the border as radio signals, emanating from there fade out when nearing or about to cross an international border.

Any installation of base stations, cell sites or radio transmitters needed prior approval from local Army authorities.

