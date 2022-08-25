Flipkart offers shopping experience via tech features

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the festive season around the corner, ecommerce giant Flipkart is revamping its shopping experience through technology-led features.

The new Image Search feature will enable customers to look up a range of fashion products and the Live Commerce feature will enable customers to engage with many brands and influencers. Flipkart on Wednesday announced rollout of the new fashion season with the Autumn Winter fashion collection on the platform. It said the previous Spring Summer Season and the End Of Season Sale saw significant participation from shoppers across ages.

The new season launch will also bring curated fashion and lifestyle offerings to tier-2 regions across the country. Abhishek Maloo, senior director, Flipkart Fashion, said, “As fashion consciousness gains momentum, we continue to bridge the gap between metros and tier-2 regions by enabling a fashion shopping experience.” “We also aim to amplify excitement through multiple technology innovations led by our #NewForYou campaign that will help scale fashion for the metro as well as Bharat customers,” he added.

