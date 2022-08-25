Home Business

From cement, telecom to Media, Adani continues to diversify its businesses

From cement and telecom to media industry, there seems to be no stopping for billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group when it comes to expanding its presence in newer businesses. 

Published: 25th August 2022 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  From cement and telecom to media industry, there seems to be no stopping for billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group when it comes to expanding its presence in newer businesses. 

The conglomerate on Tuesday made headlines when it announced indirectly acquiring a 29.18 per cent stake in New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV), one of India’s prominent media houses. The Group will launch an open offer for another 26 per cent stake of Rs 493 crore. 

It was only a few months ago when Adani had forayed into the media business by acquiring a minority stake in Raghav Bahl’s Quintillion Business Media and in no time it would become a major player if the Group manages to raise its stake in NDTV to over 50%.

Experts believe the numbers and existing shareholding pattern of NDTV is in favour of Adani. LTS Investment Fund, which holds little less than 10 per cent stake in NDTV has invested nearly Rs 19,000 crore in a few Adani firms. 

“LTS and other minority stakeholders may prefer Adani over the Roys (founder-promoter of NDTV) given sort of wealth the Group had created on bourses in past few years,” said a media analyst.  

Adani’s stride in the media business comes after the Group shocked everyone by participating in 5G auction, which like the media business has a strong presence of rival billionaire Mukesh Ambani of Reliance. 

ALSO READ | NDTV's loan agreement 2009: Lender, borrower to scout for 'stable-reliable' buyer for holding firm

Adani earlier this month paid  Rs 212 crore for 5G spectrum, which will be used to create a digital infrastructure portfolio that includes data centres, another business it had entered recently. 

“We can’t rule out the possibility of Adani eventually deciding to enter the consumer mobile segment, which might provide stiff competition to incumbents Jio and Bharti Airtel,” CreditSights said in a report on Tuesday.  

The Fitch Group unit called Adani Group “deeply overleveraged,” as it continues to invest in existing businesses and foray into new ones, funded by debt. Post this report, shares of Adani Wilmar and Adani Power fell by up to 10% in `sessions. 

ALSO READ | Adani's possible NDTV takeover: How Rs 403-crore loan landed Roys in trouble

Another big foray for the Group is the cement sector. Recently it acquired Holcim’s controlling stake in Ambuja Cement and ACC for USD 10.5 bn, becoming the nation’s second-largest cement maker overnight.  

CreditSights noted that over the past 5 years, Adani Enterprise, being the incubator for the Group’s new businesses, has invested heavily in new growth sectors that include airports, cement, copper refining, data centres, green hydrogen, petrochemical refining, roads and solar cell manufacturing. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gautam Adani Adani Group NDTV Quintillion Business Media
India Matters
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas
Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Khushbu raps remission of 11 in Bilkis Bano gangrape case
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
In landmark judgment, HC stays 30 per cent Uttarakhand-origin women quota
Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)
Railways to engage unemployed youths as ‘Station Ticket Booking Sewaks’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp