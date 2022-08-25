Home Business

Rajasthan government to roll out logistics subsidy soon

For the last six months, there has been an increase in freight and shipping line charges. The entire export sector is feeling the pinch, said the Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Industries.

Published: 25th August 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Warehousing, Logistics

Image used for representational purposes only. (File photo| EPS)

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the last six months, amid recession fears in the US, Europe and Russia-Ukraine war, there has been an increase in the logistic costs, Veenu Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Industries, Rajasthan, said on Wednesday. 

In an interaction with the TNIE, she said that the entire export industry is feeling the pinch of increase in freight and it has made demand for the some kind of subsidy in logistics.  “Though it is at initial stages right now but the industry has demanded some kind of subsidy in logistics. We are considering it and may give some relief in coming times,” Gupta said. 

As per Gupta, though the crude oil prices have moderated a bit from earlier highs, it will take some time to impact the fuel prices here in the country. “Last year there was an unprecedented growth in exports. It was 26% in the state of Rajasthan. But for the last six months, there has been an increase in freight and shipping line charges. The entire export sector is feeling the pinch,” Gupta stated.

India’s trade deficit touched a record high in July, as high commodity prices and a weak rupee widened the country’s import bill. India’s merchandise export remained almost flat on an year-on-year basis at USD 35.24 billion in July 2022. It was at USD 35.51 billion in July 2021.  Meanwhile, as per Nomura, Indian port volumes fell in July owing to fall in exports of chemicals and engineering goods. However, on the domestic logistics front, container volumes for July surged 19.7% year-on-year, and 2.6% sequentially.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Logistics subsidy Rajasthan government Trade deficit
India Matters
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas
Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Khushbu raps remission of 11 in Bilkis Bano gangrape case
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
In landmark judgment, HC stays 30 per cent Uttarakhand-origin women quota
Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)
Railways to engage unemployed youths as ‘Station Ticket Booking Sewaks’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp