Xiaomi ships 7 million 5G smartphones in India from May 2020 to June 2022

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi, which is facing multiple charges of tax evasion in India, shipped over 7 million 5G smartphones in India from May 2020 to June 2022. 

Published: 25th August 2022 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

An advertisement for Xiaomi is displayed at a subway station in Hong Kong. (File photo| AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi, which is facing multiple charges of tax evasion in India, shipped over 7 million 5G smartphones in India from May 2020 to June 2022. Citing the IDC data, the company said this is a testimony of consumers’ avid interest in being the fast adopters of the upcoming 5G evolution in the country and Xiaomi’s contribution in supporting this growth. 

“With over 7 million #5G enabled #Xiaomi smartphones shipped in India, we’re doing our bit in accelerating the adoption of 5G in the country! What are you most excited about the 5G revolution in India? Leave a comment using the hashtag,” reads the company tweet.  

According to the IDC India report, the tech-giant grabbed the second spot in volume terms for 5G shipments in Q2, 2022, with devices like the Mi 11i series and the Redmi Note 11T. However, the Chinese firm continued to face the heat of India’s investigative agencies. In April 2022, Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized more than Rs 5,555 crore from bank accounts of Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xiaomi Group.

ED also questioned the company’s global vice-president Manu Kumar Jain. ED in a press statement said it had initiated an investigation under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) in connection with “illegal remittances made by the company”. The company had made all these transactions on the instructions of their Chinese parent group entities” and for the “ultimate benefit of the Xiaomi Group entities”.

Comments

