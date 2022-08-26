Home Business

Bank credit in Apr-Jun grows 14.2 per cent, highest since Dec 2016 quarter

Double-digit credit growth in a quarter is a piece of good news for the economy as it hints at a revival in CAPEX as well as retail consumption.

Published: 26th August 2022 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Credit card, card payment, online payment, online shopping, digital payment, digital transactions

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Bank credit offtake in the April-June 2022 period grew at 14.2 per cent, registering the highest quarterly growth since the December 2016 quarter. RBI data shows credit offtake in urban and metropolitan areas grew at a healthy 18 per cent, and 13.2 per cent, respectively.  

Rural and Semi-urban areas also saw double-digit credit growth of 11.6 per cent and 15.3 per cent, respectively. Public sector banks, which account for most of the large corporate and infrastructure sector lending, saw their loan portfolio grow by 11.5 per cent, the first quarterly double-digit growth in over 5 years. Private sector banks reported a healthy 18 per cent growth during the quarter.

Double-digit credit growth in a quarter is a piece of good news for the economy as it hints at a revival in CAPEX as well as retail consumption. It gets even better for the second quarter in a row, the credit offtake showed double-digit growth. In the March quarter, credit offtake had grown by 10.8 per cent.

The last time credit growth had registered double-digit growth in 2 or more consecutive months was 3 years ago in the April-June 2022 quarter. Analysts feel while the corporate sector is still cautious of CAPEX and hence slow in absorbing credit, it is the SME and retail sectors that will drive the credit growth. In a recent report, Kotak Securities said many PSU banks have turned more constructive on growing their balance sheet because the outlook on asset quality has improved.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bank credit highest quarterly growth RBI
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with party leader Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership. (Photo | PTI)
Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul for putting a coterie of inexperienced sycophants in charge
(From left) Rahul Rawat, Tanveer Ahmed and Anirudh Sharma
Youth-led start-up to send 40 satellites to compile space debris data
Gautam Adani
Now, S&P Ratings points at high debts of Adanis
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp