FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets US Deputy Treasury Secretary, discusses global economy 

India will hold the Presidency of the G20 from December 1 to November 30, 2023. India will host the G20 summit next year.

The two sides exchanged views on global economic and financial sector issues. (Photo | Twitter, @FinMinIndia)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo and exchanged views on global economic and financial sector issues.

"FM Smt.@nsitharaman and Mr @wallyadeyemo discussed India's G20 Presidency in 2023, as well as areas of cooperation for continued and enhanced India-USA partnership," the finance ministry said in a tweet.

G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation that plays an important role in global economic governance.

