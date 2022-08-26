Home Business

Google removes 2K lending apps from PlayStore

Google was forced to take action after several started surfacing regarding instant loan apps which usually target people from low-income groups, offering loans between Rs 2,000 and Rs 10,000.

Published: 26th August 2022 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Google has removed more than 2,000 loan apps from its Android Play Store since January 2022, as these apps did not meet the company’s policy. “These two thousand apps were from India’s play store. If the app doesn’t meet our goal or it doesn’t meet our policy, we are going to act on it,” said Saikat Mitra, senior director, and head of trust and safety at Google Asia-Pacific.

Mitra further said the company collects the data itself, evaluates and then collates it from offline, third-party sources. This information could include details such as acts of customer harassment over phone calls made by these instant loan service providers.

Google was forced to take action after several started surfacing regarding instant loan apps on mobile app stores. These instant loan apps usually target people from low-income groups by offering loans of anywhere between Rs 2,000 and Rs 10,000.

They charge a high-interest rate, as high as 50 per cent per annum.  As per a Reserve Bank India (RBI) estimate, there were over 1,100 such apps available for Indian Android users across 80 application stores (till last year). According to RBI, out of these as many as 600 were illegal apps. ED is believed to be investigating over 300 of them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Google loan apps Android Play Store Saikat Mitra RBI ED
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with party leader Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership. (Photo | PTI)
Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul for putting a coterie of inexperienced sycophants in charge
(From left) Rahul Rawat, Tanveer Ahmed and Anirudh Sharma
Youth-led start-up to send 40 satellites to compile space debris data
Gautam Adani
Now, S&P Ratings points at high debts of Adanis
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp