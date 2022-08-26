Home Business

NDTV shares continue to gain; hit upper circuit limit

This was a 5 per cent increase compared to Thursday's closing level of Rs 403.70 apiece. As the session progressed, the shares were trading at Rs 422.10 apiece, a gain of 4.56 per cent.

Published: 26th August 2022 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Sensex, stocks, market, stock market

Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) hit the upper circuit limit for the third straight day in the opening trade on Friday.

The company's shares have been rising after Adani group's hostile takeover bid with the announcement of an open offer on Tuesday to acquire an additional 26 per cent stake.

The scrip opened at Rs 423.85, its highest trading permissible limit for the day as well as the fresh 52-week high level, on BSE.

This was a 5 per cent increase compared to Thursday's closing level of Rs 403.70 apiece. As the session progressed, the shares were trading at Rs 422.10 apiece, a gain of 4.56 per cent.

On NSE too, the company's shares reached the upper circuit limit of Rs 427.95, which was also its 52-week high on the bourse, after opening at Rs 421.90. The scrip marginally shed the gains and was 3.48 per cent up at Rs 421.80. On Thursday, it closed at Rs 407.60.

In early trade, both the Sensex and the broader Nifty indices were trading in the green. Adani group, on Tuesday, launched the open offer after an indirect acquisition of 29.18 per cent shareholding in NDTV.

However, NDTV has said that markets regulator Sebi's approval is "necessary" for Adani group firm Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Ltd (VCPL) to acquire interests in the company's promoter entity RRPR Holding Pvt Ltd.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NDTV Shares Adani Group BSE
India Matters
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren chairs a meeting of United Progressive Alliance legislators, in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand political crisis: UPA MLAs likely to be shifted to Chhattisgarh
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
'Lakhs of children waiting to be adopted but it takes three-four years to adopt single child in India': SC
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Freebies at cost of taxpayers' money may push state towards imminent bankruptcy': SC
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit signs the register after his swearing-in ceremony as Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
In less than 100-day tenure, Justice UU Lalit intends to focus on three key areas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp