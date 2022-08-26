Sequoia Capital sells 2 per cent of shareholding in Zomato

By IANS

MUMBAI: Sequoia Capital has reduced its shareholding by 2 per cent in the open market in Zomato, the company said in an exchange filing. With this Sequoia holds a 4.4 per cent stake in Zomato.

Prior to this sale, Sequoia Capital held a 6.41 per cent stake in the company.

According to an exchange filing, Sequoia Capital India Growth Investment Holdings sold 6.67 crore shares in the period from September 6, 2021, to October 14, 2021, and another 2.12 crore shares in the open market between June 27, 2022, to August 25, 2022.

At 3.22 p.m., shares of Zomato were trading at Rs 61.80, down 0.5 per cent.

