Home Business

DoT receives applications from 32 companies for telecom PLI scheme

A total of 32 companies (22 MSMEs - 5 non-MSME domestic and 5 global) have submitted applications. 17 of them have applied as design-led manufacturers, says DoT.

Published: 27th August 2022 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

mobile tower, signal, telecom

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) has so far received applications from 32 companies, including  22 MSMEs,  for the telecom equipment and design production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme

According to the DoT, so far 31 firms are manufacturing telecom equipment under the scheme. “A total of 32 companies (22 MSMEs - 5 non-MSME domestic and 5 global) have submitted applications. 17 of them have applied as design-led manufacturers. It is heartening that 18 new firms have submitted applications,” said DoT in a statement.

The scheme was launched in 2021. To promote the entire value chain in telecom manufacturing, design-led PLI was launched in June 2022. It provided additional incentives of 1 per cent over and above the existing incentives for products that are designed in India.

Nearly Rs 4,000 crore from the total amount of Rs 12,195 crore was set aside for providing incentives to the manufacturers, it said. The application window was open from June 21 till August 25, 2022. 

“India is poised to emerge as a design and manufacturing hub for telecom and networking equipment,” said the statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DoT PLI scheme
India Matters
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren chairs a meeting of United Progressive Alliance legislators, in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand political crisis: UPA MLAs likely to be shifted to Chhattisgarh
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
'Lakhs of children waiting to be adopted but it takes three-four years to adopt single child in India': SC
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Freebies at cost of taxpayers' money may push state towards imminent bankruptcy': SC
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit signs the register after his swearing-in ceremony as Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
In less than 100-day tenure, Justice UU Lalit intends to focus on three key areas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp