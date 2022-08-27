DoT receives applications from 32 companies for telecom PLI scheme

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) has so far received applications from 32 companies, including 22 MSMEs, for the telecom equipment and design production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme

According to the DoT, so far 31 firms are manufacturing telecom equipment under the scheme. “A total of 32 companies (22 MSMEs - 5 non-MSME domestic and 5 global) have submitted applications. 17 of them have applied as design-led manufacturers. It is heartening that 18 new firms have submitted applications,” said DoT in a statement.

The scheme was launched in 2021. To promote the entire value chain in telecom manufacturing, design-led PLI was launched in June 2022. It provided additional incentives of 1 per cent over and above the existing incentives for products that are designed in India.

Nearly Rs 4,000 crore from the total amount of Rs 12,195 crore was set aside for providing incentives to the manufacturers, it said. The application window was open from June 21 till August 25, 2022.

“India is poised to emerge as a design and manufacturing hub for telecom and networking equipment,” said the statement.

