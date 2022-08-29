Home Business

Bloodbath in Indian stocks after US Fed Chair's aggressive monetary policy stance 

As of 11:00 a.m., Indices are experiencing strong selling pressure with Nifty dipping below the 17,350 level and Sensex falls 700 pts; IT, metals, financials top drags.

Published: 29th August 2022 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Bombay Stock exchange, BSE

Bombay Stock exchange

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian stocks declined sharply on Monday morning tracking negative cues from global benchmarks as stocks in the US plummeted after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank won't back off in its fight against rising inflation.

As of 11:00 a.m., Indices are experiencing strong selling pressure with Nifty dipping below the 17,350 level and Sensex falls 700 pts; IT, metals, financials top drags.

At 9.19 a.m., Sensex traded at 57,524.27per cent, down 1,309.60 points or 2.23 per cent, whereas Nifty traded at 17,181.90 points, down 377.00 points or 2.15 per cent.

All Nifty 50 traded deeply in the red, National Stock Exchange data showed.

Powell said in a speech to the central banking conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming that the US economy will need tight monetary policy "for some time" before inflation is under control.

The Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) focus right now is to bring inflation back down to 2 percent target.

"Reducing inflation is likely to require a sustained period of below-trend growth. Moreover, there will very likely be some softening of labor market conditions. While higher interest rates, slower growth, and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation, they will also bring some pain to households and businesses," Powell said at the conference.

"These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation. But a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain," Powell added.

In the backdrop of an over four-decade high inflation, the US Federal Open Market Committee in late July raised its key policy interest rate by 75 basis points to 2.25-2.50 per cent, anticipating that the increase in the interest rates will be "appropriate".

Hiking interest rates typically cool demand in the economy, thereby putting a brake on the inflation rate.

Other major Asian shares too slid on Monday on account of mounting risk of more aggressive rate hikes in the US, said Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian stocks Global Benchmark Federal Reserve US Stock Plummet Inflation National Stock Exchange Nifty
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
‘temperature likely to turn into extreme heat, reaching a threshold of tolerance': Report
Banna Gupta. (Photo | Twitter/@BannaGupta76)
UPA dares BJP to impose president rule in Jharkhand: Banna Gupta
Former Tripura Congress chief Pradyot Debbarma-headed TIPRA Motha. (Photo | Twitter, @PradyotManikya)
BJP faces tribal party challenge in Tripura
The makeshift hospital at the hotel was being run by the family which operates the adjacent Central India Kidney Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
MP shocker: Ayushman Bharat scheme beneficiaries found being treated by in closed hotel in Jabalpur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp