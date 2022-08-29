Home Business

L&T wins multi-million dollar deal from BMW for infotainment consoles

The LTTS team of engineers will be providing services in the areas of software build and integration, infotainment validation and defect management.

Published: 29th August 2022 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

L&T Technology Services. (Photo | L&T Technology Services Twitter)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Engineering services firm L&T Technology Services announced on Monday that it has won a five-year, multi-million-dollar deal from European luxury automaker BMW Group to provide high-end engineering services for its suite of infotainment consoles targeted for its family of hybrid vehicles.

"The large deal was awarded to LTTS because of its deep domain expertise and engineering leadership in transportation technologies and LTTS' proven ability to offer unique opportunities to scale up existing projects and work on new ones," it said.

LTTS said it has an existing nearshore centre which provides engineering and R&D services for BMW Group's suite of infotainment consoles and its family of hybrid electric vehicles.

The proximity to BMW Group's campus will enable LTTS' engineers to work on a variety of solutions and offer services in real-time, it stated.

