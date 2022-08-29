Home Business

Modi hails Indo-Japanese ties, remembers Abe

Modi also laid the foundation stone of the Maruti Suzuki Vehicle Manufacturing Facility for Haryana and Suzuki EV Battery Plant for Hansalpur in Gujarat.

Published: 29th August 2022 08:15 AM

PM-Modi-PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the success of Maruti-Suzuki signifies the strong India-Japan partnership and how in the last 8 years, the relationship between the countries have reached new heights.

“Today, from the bullet train in Gujarat-Maharashtra to the Rudraksh centre in Banaras in UP, many development projects are examples of India-Japan friendship,” said Modi while addressing a programme held to mark 40 years of Suzuki Motor Corporation in India in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. 

Modi also laid the foundation stone of the Maruti Suzuki Vehicle Manufacturing Facility for Haryana and Suzuki EV Battery Plant for Hansalpur in Gujarat. He recalled the arrival of Suzuki in Gujarat 13 years ago. “I am happy that Gujarat kept its promise with Suzuki and Suzuki too kept Gujarat’s wishes with the same dignity. Gujarat has emerged as a top automotive manufacturing hub in the world,” he said.  

Recalling former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s efforts to take India-Japan ties to another level, Prime Minister said, “When it comes to this friendship, every Indian definitely remembers our friend, former Prime Minister Late Shinzo Abe.” 

He also said, “When Abe came to Gujarat, the time he spent here is fondly remembered by the people of Gujarat. Today PM Kishida is taking forward the efforts he made to bring our countries closer,” PM Modi said.

