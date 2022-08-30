Home Business

Centre issues 63 show cause notices to makers, importers of weighing instruments

It has been observed that some manufacturers and importers of these instruments are selling the person weighing machines & kitchen scales on e-commerce platforms without complying with legal provision

Published: 30th August 2022 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

The notices were issued to manufacturers/ importers/ sellers on e-commerce platforms. (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has issued 63 show cause notices to the manufacturers and importers selling weighing and measuring instruments on e-commerce platforms, seeking details of compliance with legal requirements.

It has been observed that some manufacturers and importers of these instruments are selling the person weighing machines and kitchen scales on the e-commerce platforms without complying with the legal provisions, an official statement said on Tuesday.

"Centre, through the Department of Legal Metrology has issued 63 show cause notices to the manufacturers/importers of the weighing and measuring instruments for seeking details of compliance," it said.

It noted that unauthorised sales on e-commerce sites have not only created deficiency in service to the consumer but have also caused revenue loss to the government.

"The notices were issued to manufacturers/ importers/ sellers on e-commerce platforms, seeking details of the approval of model, manufacturing/importer/dealer license and verification of weighing scales," the statement said.

To protect and safeguard the interest of consumers, the manufacturers and importers are required to get the approval of model, manufacturing license, importer registration and verification/stamping of weighing and measuring instruments under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009.

"The approval of the model of the weighing and measuring instruments, manufacturing license/importer registration and verification/stamping of weighing & measuring instruments is mandatory in the interest of consumers and to regulate trade & commerce in weights, measures and other goods sold by weight measure or number," the statement said.

Further, the mandatory declaration of the product needs to be made on the pre-package commodity/e-commerce platform for the consumers to make an informed choice.

The manufacturer/importer is required to maintain the records of the number of weighing and measuring instruments and their parts manufactured/ imported, sold/distributed and the details of verification fees paid to the government.

Violations of the provisions of the Legal Metrology Act can attract fine or imprisonment or both, as per the statement.

