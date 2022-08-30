Home Business

Markets rebound in early trade, Sensex climbs with 488.4 points

Similarly, the NSE Nifty advanced 154.55 points to 17,467.45 points.

Published: 30th August 2022 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Bombay Stock exchange, BSE

Bombay Stock exchange

By PTI

MUMBAI: Benchmark indices bounced back in early deals on Tuesday after falling sharply in the previous trade amid buying in banking counters and mixed global trends.

The BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 488.4 points to 58,461.02 points in early trade.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty advanced 154.55 points to 17,467.45 points.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Maruti, Tata Steel, NTPC, UltraTech Cement, State Bank of India and Axis Bank were among the major winners.

Bharti Airtel and Dr Reddy's were the only laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul and Tokyo were trading in the green while Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower in mid-session deals. The US markets had ended lower on Monday.

The BSE benchmark tanked 861.25 points or 1.46 per cent to settle at 57,972.62 points on Monday. The Nifty fell 246 points or 1.4 per cent to 17,312.90 points.

"Compared to the sell-off in US markets last Friday, the correction in the Indian market yesterday was relatively mild. This is a reflection of the resilience of the Indian market," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.83 per cent to USD 104.22 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 561.22 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stocks Shares Sensex Nifty
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp