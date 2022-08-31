Home Business

Housing prices rise in 42 out of 50 cities: NHB Index

The annual change in HPI at assessment price varied widely across the cities – ranging from an increase of 16.1% in Coimbatore to a decline of 5.1 per cent in Navi Mumbai.

Published: 31st August 2022 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Housing prices rose in 42 cities in the first quarter of 2022-23, remained stagnant in three cities and fell in five cities, according to the price index Residex released by the National Housing Bank (NHB).

All the eight major metros in the index recorded increase in housing prices on an annual basis-- Ahmedabad (13.5%), Bengaluru (3.4%), Chennai (12.5%), Delhi (7.5%), Hyderabad (11.5%), Kolkata (6.1%), Mumbai (2.9%) and Pune (3.6%). The 50-city HPI ( housing price index), based on valuation of properties collected from primary lending institutions (HPI @ Assessment Prices), stood at 122 in June, up from 120 in March and 114 in June 2021. 

The annual change in HPI at assessment price varied widely across the cities – ranging from an increase of 16.1% in Coimbatore to a decline of 5.1% in Navi Mumbai. HPI tracks the movement in prices of residential properties in select 50 cities on a quarterly basis with FY 2017-18 as the base year.

The 50-city HPI at market price for under-construction properties, computed using quoted prices for under-construction and ready-to-move unsold properties, recorded an annual increase of 5.7% in the June ending quarter to 112, indicating continued demand and rising cost of construction.

Dhaval Ajmera, director of Ajmera Realty Infra, said the RBI recently raised rates by 140 bps, which raised the cost of raw materials. Rise in property prices has also been fuelled by inflationary pressures and higher EMIs for home loans, he said. He added, “The recent decline in commodity prices will assist to balance the price increase.

As inflationary pressures ease, the real estate market is anticipated to restore its momentum. The price volatility of raw materials and geopolitical cues should return to normal in the following quarters. Also, the workforce returning back to the metro cities followed by increased buying during the festive season will boost the housing demand.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Housing Bank Housing prices
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp