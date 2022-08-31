Home Business

Ola Electric's battery unit head Ashok Saraswat resigns

More than half a dozen senior executives have quit Ola Electric in recent months, as the Bhavish Aggarwal-run EV maker revealed plans to develop indigenous cells and batteries in the country.

Published: 31st August 2022 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

Last month, Ola Electric announced to invest $500 million for setting up its state of the art Battery Innovation Centre (BIC) in Bengaluru.

Last month, Ola Electric announced to invest $500 million for setting up its state of the art Battery Innovation Centre (BIC) in Bengaluru.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: There is no stopping resignation of senior executives at Ola Electric and now, its head of advanced battery engineering, Ashok Saraswat, has moved on.

Saraswat, who joined SoftBank-backed Ola last year, is set to join a company that is entering the battery business, reported The Economic Times, citing sources. When reached out, Ola Electric did not comment on the development.

More than half a dozen senior executives have quit Ola Electric in recent months, as the Bhavish Aggarwal-run EV maker revealed plans to develop indigenous cells and batteries in the country.

Last month, Ola Electric announced to invest $500 million for setting up its state of the art Battery Innovation Centre (BIC) in Bengaluru. The innovation centre will have capabilities to develop complete packages of battery pack design, fabrication and testing under one roof.

The company had said that it will recruit top global talent including 500 PhDs and engineers who will be supported by an "additional 1,000 researchers in India and multiple other global centres".

Ola recently unveiled its first Li-ion cell, saying it will begin the mass production of its cell from its upcoming Gigafactory by 2023.

However, the resignations at the senior level at the company continue. Yashwant Kumar, Senior Director and Business Head for Charging Networks at the company, decided to move on last month. A B.Tech from the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay, Kumar joined Ola Electric in March last year.

In June, Ola Electric's Director HR, Ranjit Kondeshan, decided to move on. Nidhi Chaturvedi Jha quit Ola Electric as regional head in May and joined Amazon. In April, chief marketing officer Varun Dubey left the company due to "personal reasons".

Earlier, Dinesh Radhakrishnan, who was the chief technology officer (CTO) at Ola Electric, moved on from the company. According to his LinkedIn profile, he was appointed CTO at Ola Electric in May last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ola Ola Electric battery unit Ola Electric Ashok Saraswat
India Matters
OPINION | How Bihar may impact 2024 Lok Sabha poll results
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
'Use and throw' culture seems to have influenced matrimonial relationships in Kerala: High Court
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Roys says Adani needs IT approval for the conversion of warrants into stake in NDTV
(Express Illustrations)
Man booked under POCSO Act after police find estranged wife was minor at wedding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp