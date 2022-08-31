Zomato’s inter-city service promises to deliver popular dishes from across cities

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Now, you can relish iconic dishes such as baked roshogollas from Kolkata, biryani from Hyderabad or mouth-watering Mysore Pak from Bengaluru sitting at home anywhere in India. Online food delivery giant Zomato has launched inter-city Legends where you can order popular dishes from cities across India.

To begin with, this will be launched for select customers in Gurugram and South Delhi and Zomato is planning to scale this rapidly to other cities soon. In a blog post, Deepinder Goyal, Zomato founder and CEO, said, “We put together some of the best problem solvers and product builders at Zomato to find a way to bring popular dishes from cities across India to your doorstep.”

“These culinary jewels are known to be the gastronomical must-haves of their cities. So much so that your visit to that city is incomplete without tasting them, “ he added. So, how these dishes reach you? Once you order dishes through Intercity Legends on the Zomato app, they will be delivered the next day. “Food is freshly prepared by the restaurant and packed in reusable and tamper-proof containers to keep it safe during air transit. Mobile refrigeration technology preserves the food without the need to freeze it or add any kind of preservatives,” Goyal said.

Once you receive your order, you can microwave, air-fry or pan-fry the food. Though Zomato did not mention the cost involved in this, it is expected that customers have to pay more since it involves shipping cost. Zomato is quite known for launching new initiatives. Recently, Zomato’s grocery delivery service Blinkit said it will offer printing services.

“We at Blinkit are giving printouts in minutes in a few areas now,” said Jitesh Goel, Product Manager at Blinkit. Goyal also said there are no plans to rebrand Zomato app to Eternal. “Eternal remains an internal identity – it is currently only a notion to bind all our different businesses and leaders under a common name and a mission, and there is NO plan whatsoever to rebrand the Zomato app to Eternal,” he said.

Inter-city food delivery

