Coal ministry plans to hold series of investors conclave on commercial mine auction

Last month, the coal ministry launched the process for the sale of 133 coal mines under the sixth round of commercial mines auction.

Published: 01st December 2022 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The coal ministry on Thursday said it plans to hold a series of investors' conclaves at several locations across the country.

The ministry has already organised such conclaves at Indore and Mumbai which saw very good participation from the prospective bidders which shows the enthusiasm among bidders with regard to the ongoing commercial coal mines auction.

An investor conclave will be held in Bengaluru on Saturday, the coal ministry said in a statement.

In the first five rounds, 64 coal blocks have already been put on sale.

In the first five rounds, 64 coal blocks have already been put on sale.

Under commercial auctions, there are no technical or financial eligibility criteria and hence, several bidders who were not into coal mining earlier, became successful bidders and were awarded the coal mines.

