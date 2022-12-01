Embedded finance has huge scope in India: FIS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: US-based financial service provider FIS anticipates huge growth potential in the embedded finance segment in India. Its possibilities will increase as more people bank, invest, borrow and pay online, said Rajsri Rengan, Head of Development, Banking and Payments in India and the Philippines at FIS.

Speaking to TNIE, she said that consumers are willing to purchase within apps and browsers as well from social media platforms.

Embedded finance is providing financial services in non-financial services platforms like e-commerce platforms. It includes embedded payments, embedded lending, embedded insurance and investing, and use cases in the metaverse.

She said metaverse and embedded finance can fuse together to deliver a complete digital experience to the customer be it selecting a car from its 3D avatar, making payment or buying insurance online at a single website or an app.

The fintech surveyed people across various groups that showed that 78% of the consumers in the country are likely to purchase fashion products and 55% of the respondents are willing to get insurance and investment products through social media.

Rajsri Rengan believes that touchless payments and wearable-based payments will be adopted more and blockchain-based products and digital assets will have more acceptance in a few years. FIS, which offers core banking services, is in talks with the bankers about moving functions to the cloud.

