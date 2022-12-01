Home Business

Government may bring OTT players under licence

The official, citing anonymity, also told this newspaper that the government will most likely introduce the Telecom Bill this winter session of parliament after proper consultation. 

Published: 01st December 2022 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

OTT playersImage used for representational purpose only.

By Rakesh Kumar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government may accept the demand of telecom operators to bring OTT (over-the-top) communication under the licencing ambit or light regulation, a senior official from the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) said on Wednesday. 

The official, citing anonymity, also told this newspaper that the government will most likely introduce the Telecom Bill this winter session of parliament after proper consultation. “Of course, the level playing issue is there as these OTT communication players are providing calling or messaging services. If they can’t be brought under proper licencing they can be at least regulated,” said the official.

The Draft Telecom Bill 2022, which seeks to replace the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933, and the Telegraph Wires Act, 1950, proposes many changes, including a provision to bring OTT players like Whatsapp, Zoom and Google Duo  under the licencing ambit. 

However, IT companies and OTT players have raised concerns on the issue.  Broadband India Forum, which counts tech companies such as Tata Consultancy Services, Cisco and Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), said regulating OTT players could hurt start-up ecosystem and innovation. However, the Cellular Operator Association of India (COAI), advocated bringing the companies under licencing, citing a level playing field. 

