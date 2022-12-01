India-Australia trade deal effective from Dec 29
NEW DELHI: The free trade agreement between India and Australia will be implemented from December 29. This will provide duty-free access to thousands of domestic goods in that market.
The Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) will provide duty-free access to Indian exporters of over 6,000 broad sectors, including textiles and leather in the Australian market. India’s goods exports to Australia stood at $8.3 billion and imports from the country aggregated to $16.75 billion in 2021-22.