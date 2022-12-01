Home Business

Jaguar reveals new Formula E car set to shape road models

The entire group is aiming for carbon neutrality by 2039 and is hoping to transfer technology from its Formula E enterprise.

Published: 01st December 2022 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Jaguar Formula E car

Jaguar Land Rover unveiled its 'most advanced and efficient' Formula E car (Photo | Jaguar @ Twitter)

By AFP

LONDON: Jaguar Land Rover on Wednesday unveiled its "most advanced and efficient" electric racing car to compete in next season's Formula E championship, which the firm said will support its broader "all-electric" transition.

The new third-generation car -- dubbed the I-TYPE 6 -- is "lighter, more powerful and faster" than its predecessors, boasting a top speed of 200 miles per hour (320 km/h), Jaguar said.

Britain's biggest carmaker, owned by India's Tata Motors, is bidding to become a solely all-electric brand by 2025, as a part of outgoing boss' Thierry Bollore's ambitious "Reimagine" strategy.

The entire group is aiming for carbon neutrality by 2039 and is hoping to transfer technology from its Formula E enterprise.

"It's not about transferring hardware pieces. It's about building up a body of knowledge," said its executive director of product engineering Thomas Muller.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the London launch of its new Formula E car, he said development in areas such as its engine and battery management could prove most useful to transfer.

Muller noted the needs of racing and consumer road cars were markedly different, with the I-TYPE 6 concerned with providing "instant power".

Despite that, the car is "crucial" to the firm's 2025 all-electric goal, he added.

The brand currently has only one all-electric vehicle, the I-Pace, and it will be 2024 before the next model in the range, as well as Land Rover's first all-electric model.

The carmaker has recently experienced turbulence, with their resignation in mid-November "for personal reasons" of Bollore.

Meanwhile, the global shortage of semiconductor chips has forced it to cut production in the UK.

The volatility of raw material costs and availability have also continued to weigh on the manufacturer, which has been making annual losses since 2019.

Jaguar competed in Formula 1 from 2000 to 2004 and has been involved in Formula E since 2016. Its New Zealand driver Mitch Evans came second in the world championship last August.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jaguar Land Rover Formula E
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
All-women bench to hear matters in Supreme court
The late Sunanda Pushkar along with husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo)
Sunanda Pushkar murder case: Delhi police moves HC against Shashi Tharoor's discharge
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Amid support for Modi, steady grumble about unemployment in Gujarat
MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)
'Not scared of BJP's cheap politics': Telangana MLC Kavitha refuses involvement in Delhi liquor scam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp