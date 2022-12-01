Home Business

Rupee gains 32 paise to 80.98 against US dollar

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.27 per cent to 105.66.

Published: 01st December 2022 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Money, notes, fund, currency, funds

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee appreciated 32 paise to 80.98 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday on a broad dollar weakness after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the pace of interest rate hikes may slow.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 81.08 against the dollar, then gained further ground to touch 80.98, registering a rise of 32 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee rose by 42 paise to close at 81.30 against the US dollar, on month-end exporter dollar selling and MSCI rebalancing-related inflows.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.27 per cent to 105.66.

Fed Chair Powell in his speech on Wednesday gave a clear indication that the Fed would slow down its pace of rate hikes and increase rates by 50 basis points in the December policy.

Overall, the speech can be said to be leaning towards moderation in hawkishness going forward and this has brought a great sense of comfort to markets, IFA Global Research Academy said in a research note.

"Rupee has strengthened offshore post Powell's speech. It is likely to trade in a range of 80.90-81.30 with appreciation bias," the note added.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 2.89 per cent to USD 85.43 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 432.09 points or 0.68 per cent higher at 63,531.74.

The broader NSE Nifty rose 118.15 points or 0.63 per cent to 18,876.50.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Wednesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 9,010.41 crore, according to exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
All-women bench to hear matters in Supreme court
The late Sunanda Pushkar along with husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo)
Sunanda Pushkar murder case: Delhi police moves HC against Shashi Tharoor's discharge
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Amid support for Modi, steady grumble about unemployment in Gujarat
MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)
'Not scared of BJP's cheap politics': Telangana MLC Kavitha refuses involvement in Delhi liquor scam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp