Carlyle, Advent get RBI's nod to own 9.9 per cent each in Yes Bank

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Private equity firms - The Carlyle Group and Advent- have received the Reserve Bank of India’s green signal to own up to 9.99% each in Yes Bank, the private sector lender said on Thursday.

“We hereby inform you that vide separate letters date November 30, 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a conditional approval to each Investor with respect to the proposed acquisition by each of them of up to 9.99% of paid-up share capital of the bank through subscription to equity shares and share warrants of the bank and the investors are evaluating the conditions,” YES Bank said in an exchange filing.

“The investors and the bank will engage with the RBI to seek an early resolution of the conditions to procure the final approval on this matter,” the bank added. It was in July this year when Yes Bank had informed that it is raising equity capital of $1.1 billion (Rs 8,900 crore) from funds affiliated with two global PE investors - Carlyle and Advent- with each investor acquiring up to 10% stake in the bank.

The capital, then informed, was to be raised through a combination of $640 million (Rs 5,100 crore) in equity shares and $475 million (Rs 3,800 crore) through equity share warrants. As per the bank, the capital raising will further bolster the capital adequacy and aid the bank’s medium-to-long-term sustainable growth objectives.

Yes Bank had to be bailed out by fellow lenders in an RBI-led scheme in 2020 after alleged malfeasance by its founders led to a huge chunk of loans turning sour. The SBI-led scheme had to be implemented after the bank failed to raise capital.

The investment by the PE funds will be one of the biggest in the banking sector in recent times.

NEW DELHI: Private equity firms - The Carlyle Group and Advent- have received the Reserve Bank of India’s green signal to own up to 9.99% each in Yes Bank, the private sector lender said on Thursday. “We hereby inform you that vide separate letters date November 30, 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a conditional approval to each Investor with respect to the proposed acquisition by each of them of up to 9.99% of paid-up share capital of the bank through subscription to equity shares and share warrants of the bank and the investors are evaluating the conditions,” YES Bank said in an exchange filing. “The investors and the bank will engage with the RBI to seek an early resolution of the conditions to procure the final approval on this matter,” the bank added. It was in July this year when Yes Bank had informed that it is raising equity capital of $1.1 billion (Rs 8,900 crore) from funds affiliated with two global PE investors - Carlyle and Advent- with each investor acquiring up to 10% stake in the bank. The capital, then informed, was to be raised through a combination of $640 million (Rs 5,100 crore) in equity shares and $475 million (Rs 3,800 crore) through equity share warrants. As per the bank, the capital raising will further bolster the capital adequacy and aid the bank’s medium-to-long-term sustainable growth objectives. Yes Bank had to be bailed out by fellow lenders in an RBI-led scheme in 2020 after alleged malfeasance by its founders led to a huge chunk of loans turning sour. The SBI-led scheme had to be implemented after the bank failed to raise capital. The investment by the PE funds will be one of the biggest in the banking sector in recent times.