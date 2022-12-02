Home Business

EU bans cough syrup chemical over severe allergies

"Use of pholcodine in the 12 months before general anaesthesia... is a risk factor for developing an anaphylactic reaction" to muscle relaxants in the anaesthetic, the Amsterdam-based watchdog said.

Published: 02nd December 2022 09:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 09:19 PM   |  A+A-

European Union

European Union (Photo | AP)

By AFP

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS: Cough medicines containing the chemical pholcodine should be banned due to the risk of potentially deadly allergic reactions in people under general anaesthetic, the European Union's drug regulator said Friday.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended that treatments containing pholcodine, which is used in adults and children to treat dry coughs, should be withdrawn from sale.

"Use of pholcodine in the 12 months before general anaesthesia... is a risk factor for developing an anaphylactic reaction" to muscle relaxants in the anaesthetic, the Amsterdam-based watchdog said.

Anaphylactic shock is a "sudden, severe and life-threatening allergic reaction", it added.

Medicines with the chemical were "being withdrawn from the EU market and will therefore no longer be available by prescription or over the counter".

Opioid-based pholcodine has been used as a cough medicine since the 1950s.

Medicines containing the chemical are currently authorised in the EU countries of Belgium, Croatia, France, Ireland, Lithuania, Luxembourg and Slovenia, under brand names including Dimetane, Biocalyptol and Broncalene.

France had said in September that pholcodine could be banned due to the risk of allergies.

In April 2020 at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, when a dry cough was one of the main symptoms of the disease, French authorities had recommended against the use of syrups with pholcodine.

The EMA in January had recommended updating packaging to warn of the risk of allergies, based on new data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cough medicine pholcodine
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp