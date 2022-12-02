Home Business

FIS lays off employees in India due to internal restructuring

This comes at a time when the company is planning to layoff many employees globally, according to various reports.

Published: 02nd December 2022 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

layoffs

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Many employees of US financial services technology company FIS on Thursday received termination letters from the company saying that their role with FIS has become redundant.“FIS has decided to terminate your employment with effect from December 30, 2022, on account of redundancy,” the letter says.

This comes at a time when the company is planning to layoff many employees globally, according to various reports. It is said that Stephanie Ferris, who will become the CEO of the company starting January 2023, wants to cut costs. Of around 55,000 employees, India employs about one-third of the workforce. Though the exact number of layoffs in India is not yet known, it is said that about 400 employees from Pune have received termination letters.

The internal mail that employees received says they will receive a severance compensation calculated at the rate of one month of their base salary for every completed year of continuous service with FIS.
“It has been decided to allow you paid time off up to the separation date. This implies that although you will continue to be in the role of FIS till the separation date, but you would no longer be expected to report to your duty,” the letter adds.

In a statement, FIS said, “During the FIS Q3, 2022, earnings call, we introduced our plan to address current macroeconomic challenges. Rightsizing our portfolio and our workforce has always been an important part of our growth strategy to serve our clients and meet market demand. “ Meanwhile, the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) strongly condemned the unethical layoffs started by FIS. “The company has violated provisions of the Industrial Disputes Act and is aiming to restore investor confidence by reducing headcount arbitrarily,” said Harpreet Singh Saluja, President, NITES.

FIS has had a presence in India for more than two decades and the company said it remains committed to this important market for its continued growth.

The company, which recently announced third-quarter results, reported that on a GAAP basis, its revenue increased by approximately $100 million or 3% as compared to the prior-year period.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIS India internal restructuring
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
VHP releases over 400 alleged 'Love Jihad' cases; to launch awareness against religious conversion
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Photo | PTI)
Money laundering: Nora Fatehi appears before ED in case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Photo | Facebook)
Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar 'detained' in California 
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
SC quashes Kerala HC order granting anticipatory bail to four in ISRO espionage case 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp