Govt slashes windfall gains tax on exports of crude oil, diesel

NEW DELHI: The government on Thursday slashed windfall tax or the special additional excise duty (SAED) on locally produced oil and also reduced levy on diesel exports. According to the gazette notification by the finance ministry, SAED on locally produced oil was reduced to Rs 4,900 per tonne from the existing Rs 10,200 per tonne and Rs 8 per litre on the export of diesel. The changes will be effective from Friday (December 2, 2022). The special additional excise duty on petrol continues to remain nil and that on aviation fuel ATF at Rs 5 a litre.

The government first imposed SAED on the export of oil on July 1, 2022, and since then it was reviewed every fortnight. It imposed export duties of Rs 6 per litre each on petrol and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and Rs 13 a litre on diesel.

A Rs 23,250 per tonne windfall profit tax on domestic crude production was also levied. The government reviewed it on July 20, August 2, August 19, September 1, September 16, October 1, October 16, and November 1. The reason for the windfall tax was to charge the oil companies for the large profit they had been earning through the sale of refined crude in the International market.

Since then crude prices have softened in the international market. Brent Crude Future, the benchmark of crude price in the international market, is trading at $85.34 per barrel on December 1, 2022 (7 PM IST), down from almost $100 per barrel. Meanwhile, oil marketing companies (OMCs) reduced ATF price by 2.3% to Rs 1,17,587.64 per kl in Delhi.

This reduction is going to give relief to the airlines for whom fuel makes for nearly 40% of the operating cost. Experts believe the cut in fuel prices is due to softening of international oil prices. However, there is no change in petrol and diesel price in the domestic market, they remained unchanged for the past eight months.

Govt first imposed windfall tax was in July

