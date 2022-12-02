PayU appoints Arvind Agarwal as the CFO for its India Payments Business

By PTI

NEW DELHI: PayU, India's leading online payments solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Arvind Agarwal as its new Chief Financial Officer.

In his career spanning over two decades, Arvind has handled a wide range of financial and strategic leadership roles with multiple dynamic consumer-facing multi-billion-dollar tech companies.

Arvind joins PayU after a successful stint at Nykaa that saw robust recovery from COVID while turning the unicorn profitable.

He was an integral part of Nykaa's leadership team and during his tenure, he successfully built up the finance function for scale, initiating strong foundational processes and governance.

He played a significant role in steering a very successful public listing for the company.

Anirban Mukherjee, CEO PayU Payments said, "We are pleased to welcome Arvind to our leadership team as we look at accelerating the growth of our integrated digital financial ecosystem. India is the largest market for PayU, and we are witnessing unprecedented growth in this region. Arvind brings tremendous experience and proven judgment, which is going to work in favour of PayU India, with the company heralding a new growth journey."

"With him leading our finance function, I am confident we are primed for greater milestones and profitability in the years to come."

Commenting on his appointment, Arvind Agarwal, CFO PayU India Payments said, "I am excited about PayU's vision of creating a full stack digital financial services platform for India."

"Both PayU and the overall digitization wave in India are at a critical growth juncture, so this is a fantastic prospect for expanding my learnings in digital economy. I look forward to being a part of this journey as we further expand our presence to address the country's massive fintech opportunity in a customer centric, profitable and sustainable way."

Prior to joining Nykaa in 2020, Arvind worked as Financial Planning & Analysis Leader and Business Controller at Amazon for 3 years.

In 2012 he joined Vodafone India where he spent more than 5 years as CFO and Financial Controller.

About PayU India PayU, India's leading online payment solutions provider, is regulated under the Reserve Bank of India and has advanced solutions to meet the digital payment needs of the Indian market.

PayU India aims to create a full-stack digital financial services platform to serve all (tapped and untapped) financial needs of customers (merchants, banks and consumers) through technology.

PayU provides payment gateway solutions to online businesses through its cutting-edge and award-winning technology.

PayU is one of the leading payment gateways in India & has empowered 4.5 lakh+ businesses, including leading enterprises, e-commerce giants and SMBs.

It enables businesses to collect digital payments across 150+ online payment methods such as Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Net Banking, EMIs, BNPL, QR, UPI, Wallets, and more.

PayU is one of the most preferred payment gateways that offer industry-best success rates while ensuring a seamless checkout experience.

