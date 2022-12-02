Home Business

Urban unemployment rises to 8 per cent in November, shows CMIE data

Experts attribute the rise in the unemployment rate to multiple factors including macro-economic environment.

Published: 02nd December 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Unemployment

For representational purposes

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The country’s unemployment rate increased to 8% in November, the highest in three months, as against 7.77% in the previous month, mainly due to a rise in the urban unemployment rate.
According to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), the urban unemployment rate rose to 8.96% in November from 7.21% in the previous month. The jobless rate in rural areas dropped to 7.55% from 8.04% in October.

Experts attribute the rise in the unemployment rate to multiple factors including macro-economic environment. “Companies are going slow, or in a more controlled manner, on the hiring front, due to the headwinds in the global markets. Another important aspect of this reduction in manpower is by start-ups that had contributed to a surge in hiring during the pandemic,” said Sumit Sarabhai, Business Head - Emerging Vertical, TeamLease Services.

These companies had hired because their consumers were utilising their services extensively during lockdowns. But the current back to office or normal scenario is having a strong recoil effect on their business, resulting in manpower reduction as the Covid-led consumer behaviour wanes, Sarabhai said.
He added that the unemployment number is expected to return to the normal range soon.

In November alone, many companies including Meta, Twitter, Cisco, HP and Salesforce announced their layoffs. Apart from start-ups, many firms have announced a pause in hiring due to the economic slowdown. Earlier, India’s jobless rate rose to a one-year-high in August 2022 at 8.28% from 6.83% in the previous month, primarily due to a significant increase in urban unemployment at 9.57%.

