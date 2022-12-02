Home Business

Wheat sowing up 5.36 per cent in first two months of rabi season

Gram is the main pulse grown in the rabi season, and the acreage of which has risen marginally to 79.82 lakh hectares when compared with 75.80 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

Published: 02nd December 2022 08:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 08:27 PM   |  A+A-

Workers load harvested wheat in a trolley at a grain market in Amritsar, 27 April 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Area sown to wheat has increased by 5.36 per cent annually to 211.62 lakh hectares in the first two months of the ongoing rabi (winter) season, with higher coverage being reported in Rajasthan, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, according to the agricultural ministry data released on Friday.

Sowing of wheat, the main rabi crop, begins in October and harvesting in March-April.

Besides wheat, rice and pulses, such as gram, urad as well as oilseeds such as groundnut and mustard are also grown in this season.

According to the ministry's latest data, wheat has been sown in 211.62 lakh hectares so far in the current rabi season as against 200.85 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

Higher area has been sown in Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Punjab.

Area sown to rice has increased marginally to 10.62 lakh hectares as on December 2 of the ongoing rabi season as against 9.53 lakh hectares in the same period last year.

Pulses acreage has also increased marginally to 112.67 lakh hectares as on December 2 of the current rabi season as against 108.57 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

Gram is the main pulse grown in the rabi season, and the acreage of which has risen marginally to 79.82 lakh hectares when compared with 75.80 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

In case of coarse cereals, acreage has increased to 32.63 lakh hectares as against 29.02 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

Similarly, area sown to oilseeds has increased to 83.07 lakh hectares as against 75.55 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

Rapeseed-mustard is the main oilseed grown during the rabi season, acreage of which has increased to 76.69 lakh hectares from 69.32 lakh hectares during the comparable period, the data showed.

Total area sown to all rabi crops remained higher at 450.61 lakh hectares as on December 2 of the ongoing rabi season as against 423.52 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
wheat agriculture rabi crops
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp