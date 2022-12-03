Auto prices continue to rise, Maruti cars to turn dearer from January

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Get ready to pay more for automobiles as India’s top carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Friday said it planned to increase the price of its vehicles in January 2023, citing continued cost pressure due to inflation and recent regulatory requirements.

“The company continues to witness increased cost pressure driven by overall inflation and recent regulatory requirements. While the company makes maximum effort to reduce cost and partially offset the increase, it has become imperative to pass on some of the impact through a price increase. The Company has planned this price increase in January, 2023 which shall vary across models,” said MSIL in a regulatory filing.

This is the second time this financial year when MSIL is going for a price hike. The Brezza and Baleno maker in April 2022 had increased prices of its entire model range between 0.9 to 1.9% While most automakers increasing vehicles prices in the first month of every calendar year to offset inflationary pressure is a regular exercise, there has been far too many price hikes in recent years. For example, MSIL had hiked vehicle prices by around 8.8% from January 2021 to March 2022.

Not only Maruti Suzuki, other carmakers too have initiated steep price hikes in recent times. Tata Motors had last month informed that effective November 7, 2022, the weighted average increase for its passenger vehicles will be 0.9%. This was Tata’s fourth price hike in 2022. SUV major Mahindra & Mahindra has increased the prices of its best-selling - XUV700 and Thar- for at least three times this year. India’s leading two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp has increased the prices of its motorcycles and scooters by up to Rs 1,500, with effect from December 1, 2022.

Tata Motors, Hero too raise vehicle prices

Maruti had in April increased prices of entire model range by 0.9-1.9%

Tata Motors has so far hiked car prices for fourth time this year

Hero MotoCorp has hiked prices for fourth time this fiscal alone

