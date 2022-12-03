Home Business

Forex reserves see third straight week of gain, up USD 2.8 billion to USD 550 billion

This is the third straight weeks of gain in the country’s forex reserves.  In the previous week ending November 18, forex reserves stood at $547.25billion.

Published: 03rd December 2022 10:37 AM

Foreign exchange, US Dollar, Dollar notes

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by USD 2.8 billion to USD 550.14 billion in the week ending November 25, 2022, on account of rise in foreign currency assets, as per the RBI’s weekly bulletin statistical supplement. 

This is the third straight weeks of gain in the country’s forex reserves.  In the previous week ending November 18, forex reserves stood at USD 547.25 billion. Of total forex reserves, foreign currency assets rose by USD 3 billion to USD 487.28 billion, while gold reserves depleted by USD 73 million to USD 39.938 billion.

Foreign currency assets are not just held in US dollars but also in other currencies like euro, pound sterling, yen and british dollar. It includes US treasury bills bought by the central bank using foreign currencies, deposits with the central bank, the bank for international settlements and commercial banks overseas.

In October, forex reserves had fallen to an all-time low of USD 524 billion, but since then they have been rising. On Friday, rupee fell to Rs 81.375 against US dollar. However, overall rupee rose in the week ending Friday by 0.5%, after the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s less hawkish comments.

Fifa World Cup
