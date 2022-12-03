Home Business

NPCI extends UPI volume cap deadline until December 2024

Published: 03rd December 2022 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 10:17 AM

UPI Payment apps

Image used for representational purpose only (File | Photo)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Friday extended the deadline for third-party UPI players to achieve its 30% volume cap in digital payment transactions to end-December 2024. 

The decision may provide a relief to third-party app providers (TPAP) like Google Pay and Walmart’s PhonePe, which have a majority share in UPI-based transactions. NPCI runs the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) used for real-time payments between peers or at merchants’ end while making purchases. 
In November 2020, NPCI had announced to limit a single third party app to handle only 30 per cent of overall UPI transaction volumes. The cap was to come in force from January 1, 2021. 

