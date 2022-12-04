Home Business

Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma recall products in US for manufacturing issues

It is recalling 25,176 cartons of 30-count tablets and 22,968 cartons of 20-count tablets.

Published: 04th December 2022 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2022 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

pills, tablets, medicines

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Drug majors Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Sun Pharma are recalling different products in the US market for manufacturing issues, according to the US Food and Drug Administration.

As per the enforcement report by the US health regulator, the US-based arm of Dr Reddy's Laboratories is recalling over 48,000 cartons of a drug used to treat sneezing, runny or stuffy nose.

It is recalling 25,176 cartons of 30-count tablets and 22,968 cartons of 20-count tablets.

According to USFDA, Dr Reddy's Laboratories is recalling the affected lot due to "failed stability specifications".

New Jersey-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Inc initiated the Class III recall on November 21 this year.

As per USFDA, a Class III recall is initiated in a "situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences".

The health regulator further said the US-based arm of Sun Pharma is recalling 14,064 cartons of a medication to treat erosive esophagitis or heartburn caused by gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

The company is recalling the affected lot, produced at its Mohali plant, due to “discoloration”, it added.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc commenced the Class II voluntary recall in the US on July 25 this year.

As per USFDA, a Class II recall is initiated in a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.

According to industry estimates, the US generic drug market was estimated at around USD 115.2 billion in 2019.

It is the largest market for pharmaceutical products.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pharma
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp