Experts say Monetary Policy Committee may hike repo rate by 35 bps

The RBI has increased the Repo rate four times since May this year by 190 basis points.

Published: 05th December 2022 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2022 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Reserve Bank of India headquarters in Mumbai, RBI

(File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Would the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which is meeting from 5-7 December, moderate the rate hike pace?

With global economic recession looming large and inflation finally showing signs of moderation, many experts and industry players believe it is time for the Central bank to slow down its pace of rate hike from 50 basis points to 35 basis points.  

Economic research and consulting firm Nomura recently predicted that India’s GDP growth rate has peaked and it expects the MPC to reduce the pace of hike to 35 bps at the 7 December meeting. 
“Q3 GDP growth was in line with the RBI’s projection of 6.3%, and amid still sticky core inflation, it should nudge the RBI to continue on its normalisation path, but at a slower pace versus the frontloaded 50 bps hikes so far,” says a note from Nomura.

Chief Economist of Bank of Baroda Madan Sabnavis is also of the opinion that given the backdrop of GDP growth slowing down as well as inflation being high above 6%, the MPC will continue with rate hikes this time though the magnitude will be lower - probably 25-35 bps. 

The RBI has increased the Repo rate four times since May this year by 190 basis points. The repo rate is now at 5.9%, already 50 basis points more than the pre-pandemic level of 5.4%. Yet experts believe the RBI may continue its hawkish stance as it feels inflation risks are far from over. 

“We do believe that the terminal repo rate for the financial year will be 6.5%, which means there will be one more rate hike in February,” says Sabnavis. Deepak Agrawal, chief investment officer, debt fund, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, sees the terminal repo rate could be 6.25%.

