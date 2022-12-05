How luxury and investing can work together

Rajas Kelkar By

Express News Service

The head of marketing at Mercedes Benz India sparked a debate. Santosh Iyer lamented about Indians not buying Mercedes Benz cars, but they keep putting their money into equity assets through systematic investment plans of mutual funds. The view matters as he is set to become the company’s CEO in India. His statement reveals a lot about the behaviour of Indian households at the top of the pyramid.

If Mercedes Benz is targeting them, they can buy a luxury car. Yet, they choose to save and invest money. Mr Iyer argues that the absence of a social security net pushes Indians to save and invest more than the rich in the Western world. That hurts businesses like that of luxury cars. The discipline of regular investing in the stock market through SIPs has gained immense popularity lately. There is also substantial retail participation in the stock market as more than ten crore investor accounts were opened.

The rich usually lead the way. That probably worries companies like Mercedes Benz. From a personal finance standpoint, there is a good reason why you would choose investing over spending on luxury cars. A car is a depreciating asset. You buy an appreciating asset when you invest your money in the stock market or through mutual funds.

Those who can afford to buy Mercedes would generally belong to the Rs 50 lakh plus per annum income category. Now, if they are choosing mutual funds over luxury cars, their insecurity over finances probably drives them to do so. At the same time, Indian consumers are known to be value buyers. That is irrespective of the wealth they hold.

Why investing matters

It is a fundamental personal finance philosophy. You should invest first and then spend. Indians will buy luxury cars in significant numbers only when they see the value. At the moment, buying a luxury car does not guarantee faster travel. The rickety infrastructure nudges Indians to avoid spending on more luxury cars.

So far, Indians have displayed common sense in staying invested. The monthly systematic investment plans contribute over $1.3 billion every month to the equity markets. That has helped Indian equities to show resilience amidst a sell-off in 2022.

Your long-term financial security depends on your ability to earn a steady income and follow a disciplined investment approach throughout your work life. Buying a luxury car can be a dream. You can convert that into a goal. There is no harm in dreaming of a big luxury car.

However, you must work towards creating resources for that dream purchase. Borrowing money to pay for a luxury car is terrible if you do not have adequate savings and investments. You can borrow on easy payment terms like no-cost EMI or other low-interest schemes if you have saved and invested enough to buy a luxury car. You should take a loan for an expenditure like a luxury car only when you know you can pay it off in a single payment in case of an emergency. It is easier if you are already wealthy. However, to get to that level through a regular income is hard work.

Luxury and investing

For those with lots of money already in the bank, you have better advice from your bankers and wealth managers on managing your money. For those looking to create wealth through regular saving and investing, your comfort, convenience, and luxury need not be at odds with your investing. You can convert all of them into financial goals and prepare yourself.

Despite a sharp surge in mutual fund folios and Demat accounts, a worrying trend is the selling through redemption or selling shares within 12 to 24 months. Equity investments can help you achieve your financial goals and dreams of luxury only if you hold on to them through market cycles. You should invest only that money in equity assets you do not need for current use. At the end of the journey of 10 to 15 years, your luxury is waiting for you.

Invest first and then spend

Rajas Kelkar

(The author is editor-in-chief at www.moneyminute.in)

