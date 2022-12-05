How to get wealthy? Bonds can be more consistent

Home Business

By PV Subramanyam
Last week we saw ‘How to Get wealthy’ – one of the asset classes to buy was Equity Shares. Assuming that all of us do not have the capacity, understanding or need to buy individual shares, we should look at Mutual Funds.

One thing to understand is that we invest THROUGH mutual funds, not IN mutual funds. What it means is that when we say we invested in mutual funds, we are correct and wrong. The mutual fund (in this case), we mean the scheme in which we have invested.

We actually mean we have invested in a scheme called Xyz Fund that buys the underlying assets.
Now that we have discussed the world of stocks, let’s remember that we could invest in the less volatile world of bonds.

PV Subramanyam

Bonds are loans made from an investor to a borrower to be paid back over a certain period of time. This means you know the term of the loan, the interest rate, the frequency of the payment and the risk involved. Most bonds make periodic payments (i.e. interest) to the investor over the term of the loan before the full principal balance is paid back at the end of the term.

The borrower can either be an individual, a business, or a government. Most of the time when investors discuss bonds they are referring to Government Treasury bonds, or bonds where the government is the borrower. G-Sec bonds come in various maturities/terms and have different names based on the length of those terms:

  • Treasury bills mature in 1-12 months
  • Treasury G-Sec bonds mature in 2-40 years

In addition to G-Sec bonds, you can also purchase corporate bonds (loans to businesses) and municipal bonds (loans to local/state governments). Though these kinds of bonds generally pay more interest than Government bonds, they also tend to be riskier.

Why are they riskier than G-Sec bonds? Because the G-Sec is the most creditworthy borrower in the country. If you were to invest internationally, US Treasury bonds are supposed to be the safest investments in the world. Since any government can raise taxes, create new sources of revenue, and in the worst case, just print their own currency.

This ensures that anyone who lends to any government is virtually guaranteed to get their money back. This is not necessarily true when it comes to some foreign governments, state governments, or corporations.

It is possible to invest in Gilt, Municipal bonds (not very popular in India, even though we have many 
municipalities in India), or Corporates – by buying mutual funds in the debt space.   I understand that with current yields at 7.5% for G-Sec, it is not a bad time to invest in G-Sec funds. However, I am not here to give you investing advice! Please talk to a financial advisor before you invest.

The only reason why I am talking about bonds as an income producing asset is that interest bearing bonds tend to be less volatile than equity assets. Debt products tend to do better exactly at a time when equities do not do well. This provides a nice diversification for your portfolio. Also keeping money in debt funds allows you to convert the ‘regular income’ of interest to a ‘capital gains’. Capital Gains get taxed at a lower rate vis-a-vis regular rates.  Debt instruments create far more predictable cash flows – thus helping retired people during their old age.

Unlike shares, commodities, and metals, bonds have lower volatility that makes them more consistent and dependable even during tough times and for people dependent on this cash flow.

PV Subramanyam
writes at www.subramoney.com and has authored the best seller ‘Retire 
Rich - Invest C 40 a day’

