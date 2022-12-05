Home Business

SBI's personal banking advances excluding home loans cross Rs 5 lakh-crore mark

Personal Banking advances mainly comprise personal loans, pension loans, auto loans, education loans, gold loans, and other Personal loan products, the statement said.

Published: 05th December 2022 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2022 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

SBI

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: SBI on Monday announced that its personal banking advances excluding high-value home loans have crossed the Rs 5 lakh-crore mark.

The largest lender in the country took a year to book the last Rs 1 lakh crore of advances, as against over 15 months for the previous Rs 1 lakh crore and over 30 months for the previous Rs 1 lakh crore, as per an official statement.

"A series of tactical measures and digital initiatives undertaken over the past few years played a crucial role in our journey to the Rs 5 lakh-crore mark under personal banking advances," the bank's chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara said.

Khara stressed that the Rs 5 lakh crore excludes housing loans, where the bank has the numero uno position in the market.

Personal Banking advances mainly comprise personal loans, pension loans, auto loans, education loans, gold loans, and other Personal loan products, the statement said.

SBI has 22,309 branches, over 65,000 automated teller machines and also 66,757 business correspondent outlets, which drive the entire retail banking franchise.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SBI home loans
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp